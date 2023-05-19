The Community Blood Bank is holding its largest blood donation event of the year on Friday.

The fifth annual “Donor Appreciation Day” is taking place at the Erie Donor Center located at 2646 Peach Street. It’s a day of life-saving blood donations, food trucks and games.

This is a 12-hour event that the blood bank uses to give thanks to all of their donors who give back to the community every day. This year, the nonprofit organization will be taking the event on tour.

They will be stopping in Warren and Jamestown, Pennsylvania, to thank donors in those areas.

Erika DePalma, the community relations specialist for the Community Blood Bank, said that all donors today will be entered for multiple giveaways.

“Anyone who donates gets a T-shirt, Popluck popcorn, a Taylor Swift ticket entry and a Yeti giveaway. They also will receive raffle tickets to be entered into various gift card raffles and basket raffles,” said DePalma.

Their goal is to reach 200 donors. If you would like to donate, you can stop by the blood bank on Friday until 8 p.m.