A decline in donations has prompted the Community Blood Bank to hold another blood drive this week.

Fontaine Glenn was live from UPMC Hamot with more on Thursday’s blood drive.

The blood drive will be held at UPMC Hamot starting at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 23. The Community Blood Bank held a blood drive at Millcreek Community Hospital earlier this week.

The Community Blood Bank is currently facing a severe blood shortage, and needs your help to replenish the supply.

The blood bank is operating at a less than a one day supply, with an increase in demand typically seen during the summer months.

The hope is to get the supply back to an 8 to 10 day supply.

The blood bank needs about 700 donors every week in order to keep up with what is needed for local hospitals.

One unit of blood donated could potentially save the lives of three people.

Thursday’s blood drive at UPMC Hamot will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can schedule an appointment at fourhearts.org, or by calling 814-456-4206. Walk-ins are also welcome.