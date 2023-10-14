The North East American Legion Post #105 hosted a blood drive with the Community Blood Bank this weekend to honor a fallen firefighter.

Shawn Giles was a volunteer firefighter with Fuller Hose Company in North East. He was hit by a car while directing traffic on a call in late August.

A Heart to Heart blood drive took place Saturday and many community members across the county came out in hopes of bringing good out of a tragedy.

“We live in such a great town of North East, and also just Erie County as a whole coming together, again to support the American Legion, the Community Blood Bank, Fuller, in honor of Shawn and all the great stuff that they do. Shawn was a great person, always giving back, and it’s an honor to be here today to give in honor for Shawn,” said Eric Luke, commander, Erie County American Legion.

If you were unable to come out, but still want donate in honor of Giles, you can do so this upcoming week. The blood bank posted on its Facebook page Saturday, “The overwhelming response has allowed us to turn next week into a ‘Gr8 Giver week’ in honor of Shawn Giles. Donate at the Erie Donor Center Monday-Saturday during this dedicated week.”

Don’t miss October’s incentive to donate blood. All donors who donate during October are automatically entered into a monthly drawing to win one of four $500 gift cards of their choice.

Learn more on donating blood and upcoming events at fourhearts.org.