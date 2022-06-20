The nationwide blood shortage continues to cause concerns at donation centers across the U.S.

But today, one organization is hoping to restock their supply with a blood drive.

Fontaine Glenn was live from Millcreek Community Hospital with more on Monday’s blood drive.

Since the start of the pandemic, blood donations have gone down, causing an ongoing critical need for donors here in Erie and across the country.

On Monday, June 20, the Community Blood Bank will be holding a blood drive starting at 10 a.m. at the Millcreek Community Hospital.

Over the past several weeks the number of donors have decreased, so they’re looking to bring in new donors, or those who haven’t donated in a while.

This lack of donors has made it difficult for the Community Blood Bank of NWPA to meet the needs of local hospitals.

Staff at the blood bank say one donation can save up to three lives, is free, and takes less than an hour to give.

All donors will be entered to win an $1,000 gas gift card. The winner will be drawn July 1.

The blood drive will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, June 20 at the Millcreek Community Hospital Education Center.

You can schedule an appointment at fourhearts.org, or by calling 814-456-4206. Walk-ins are also welcome.