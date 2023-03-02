(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A blood drive will be held in Millcreek to hopefully bolster the local supply. All blood types are needed, but Type A Negative, Type O Negative and Type O Positive are especially sought.

Community Blood Bank of NWPA & WNY supplies blood to 19 hospitals and seven MedEvac bases throughout the region. Donor numbers have declined, the blood bank said in an announcement.

“… the need for new and returning donors has increased. The blood we collect today is used as quickly as tomorrow,” the announcement said. “The need for blood has never been greater and it cannot be manufactured.”

From 9 a.m. to noon on March 6, the blood bank will be holding a blood drive at Millcreek Township Municipal Building, 3608 W. 26th St. The announcement said donating blood takes less than an hour.

Through March 31, donors will receive an entry for the chance to win Major League Baseball tickets, and they’ll also be entered for a chance to win $100 gift cards given away weekly. For details on giveaways, go to the blood bank’s website.

Appointments are encouraged to reduce wait time (call 814-456-4206 to schedule an appointment), but walk-ins are taken as space allows.