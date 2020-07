The area blood supply is not where it should be and folks at the blood bank are hoping that you can help.

O positive and negative are both at critically low numbers.

A positive and negative are both at low levels.

B positive is at an adequate level.

B negative is at a low level.

AB positive and negative are both at adequate levels.

The blood bank is open until 5 p.m. this afternoon and is located at 2646 Peach Street.