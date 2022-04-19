A critical blood shortage could get worse with kids getting out of school for the summer soon.

Staff members at the blood bank tell us that the blood shortages that began with the pandemic have not gotten much better. In fact, the Erie community reports less than a full day in reserve right now.

The goal now is new donors.

“About 37 percent of the population is eligible to donate, but less than two percent do. So we need to increase that number and get some new donors in to help our existing donors fill the need,” said Dee Rosenthal, Executive Director, Community Blood Bank.

Kids in school account for at least 20 percent of the donations, numbers that fall off when students go on summer break.