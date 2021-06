The Community Blood Bank saw 567 donors last week, coming close to its weekly goal. However, every time 100% of that goal is not reached, it creates a blood shortage.

The following blood types are needed:

The Community Blood Bank is located at 2646 Peach Street and is open the following hours:

Tuesday and Wednesday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday and Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.