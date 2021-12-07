Blood Watch: All blood types low or critically low; blood bank urges donations ahead of holidays

Blood Watch
The Community Blood Bank could use your help this holiday season as all blood types are currently low or critically low.

The Community Blood Bank is located at 2646 Peach Street and is open the following hours:

Monday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Holiday Hours

12/19 Special Sunday Hours- Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

12/24 Christmas Eve- Closed

12/25 Christmas- Closed

12/31 New Years Eve- Closed

1/1 New Years Day- Closed

All donors are asked to wear a mask throughout the donation process.

