With COVID-19 in the news, the staff at the Community Blood Bank say they need you now more than ever.

Here’s how the supply is looking as of today:

O + is adequate

O – is low

A + is adequate

A – is low

B + is adequate

B – is low

AB + is adequate

AB – is adequate

The Community Blood Bank asks you to please schedule an appointment to donate blood by calling 456-4206.