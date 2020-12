The Community Blood Bank is reaching out today, and they can sure use your help, or arm, to get the blood supplies back to safe levels.

Here’s how things are shaping up today at the blood bank:

AB+ and AB- are both at adequate levels.

The Community Blood Bank is open until 5 p.m. this afternoon. They are located at 2646 Peach Street in Erie, and they have extended antibody testing to all donors through the end of the year.