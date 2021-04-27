Blood Watch: Blood bank in critical need of all blood types

If you can spare an extra few minutes today, or anytime soon, the Community Blood Bank is in critical need of all blood types.

The Community Blood Bank is located at 2646 Peach Street and is open the following hours:

Monday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Appointments are strongly encouraged.