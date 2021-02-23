Blood Watch: Blood Bank in critical need of most blood types

The folks at the Community Blood Bank are asking for your help in getting the blood supply back to safe levels.

Here are the levels as of this afternoon:

The Community Blood Bank is offering COVID-19 antibody testing through Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the Erie Donor Center and select mobile blood drives.

The Community Blood Bank is located at 2646 Peach Street and is currently open the following hours:

Monday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Appointments are strongly encouraged.