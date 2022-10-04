The blood supply is severely low and hospital usage continues to rise, so the Community Blood Bank needs your help to meet the needs of the community.

All donors who donate from October 1-7 will be entered for the chance to win a gift basket with four tickets to the Oil Creek and Titusville Fall Foliage Excursion. Each week throughout the month of October there will be a different gift basket giveaway.

Donate now, save lives!

The Community Blood Bank is located at 2646 Peach Street, and is open the following hours:

Monday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Weekend Hours Are Back: 1st and 3rd Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome or you can schedule an appointment through the donor portal, or by calling 814-456-4206. Click here for a list of upcoming blood drives near you.