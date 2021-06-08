Blood Watch: Blood Bank offering a chance to win Waldameer passes as the blood supply remains low

It’s an order the Community Blood Bank needs to fill every week and they could use your help.

The blood bank needed to see 196 more donors last week in order to maintain a safe blood supply. They are in need of around 200 more donors this week to return the local blood supply to safe levels.

The following blood types are needed:

The Community Blood Bank is located at 2646 Peach Street and is open the following hours:

Monday, Thursday, Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday and Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Call 814-456-4206 or email at info@fourhearts.org to schedule your appointment. Walk-ins are welcome as space allows.