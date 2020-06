The Blood Bank needs you now more than ever. The Community Blood Bank’s supplies need to be replenished especially since the Fourth of July holiday is right around the corner.

O positive and negative are at critically low levels.

A positive and negative are at low levels.

B positive and negative are at low levels.

AB Positive and negative are at adequate levels.

Please schedule an appointment to donate blood by calling 814-456-4206. The need for blood is constant.