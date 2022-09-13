It’s time for this week’s blood watch, and like other weeks, the blood supply is severely low and donors are needed.

All donors in the month of September are entered for the chance to win two NFL tickets of your choice, and a $50 gas gift card.

Donate now, save lives!

The Community Blood Bank is located at 2646 Peach Street and is open the following hours:

Monday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Weekend Hours Are Back: 1st and 3rd Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome or you can schedule an appointment through the donor portal, or by calling 814-456-4206. Click here for a list of upcoming blood drives near you.