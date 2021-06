Blood Watch: Blood bank remains in critical need of most blood types

The Community Blood Bank continues to have a critical need for most blood types.

The Community Blood Bank is located at 2646 Peach Street and is open the following hours:

Monday, Thursday, Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday and Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Call 814-456-4206 or email at info@fourhearts.org to schedule your appointment. Walk-ins are welcome as space allows.

