The Community Blood Bank is once again asking for your help. Currently most blood types are at low or critically low levels.

As of July 6th, O Positive, O Negative and A Positive are all at a critically low level.

A Negative and B Negative are at a low level.

B Positive is at an adequate level.

Both AB Positive and AB Negative are currently at adequate levels as well.

Please set aside a little time and get to the blood bank to donate.

The blood bank is located at 2646 Peach Street.