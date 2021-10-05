Blood Watch: Blood bank urges people to donate as blood supply remains critically low

The Community Blood Bank is urging people to donate as the blood supply remains at critically low levels for most blood types.

All donors in the month of October will be entered to win 4 NFL tickets, and a $50 gas card.

The Community Blood Bank is located at 2646 Peach Street and is open the following hours:

Monday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

All donations will be accepted at the Erie Donor Center Monday through Friday. Limited staff will be in on Saturdays for platelet donation appointments only. All donors are asked to wear a mask throughout the donation process.

