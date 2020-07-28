Blood Watch: Blood supply at critically low or low levels

The Community Blood Bank could use your help to get the blood supplies to a safe level.

Most blood types are currently at critically low or low levels. All blood donors are needed to help fill the need for the local hospitals.

The following blood types are needed:

O positive – critically low

O negative – critically low

A positive – critically low

A negative – low

B positive – low

B negative – low

Ab positive – low

Ab negative – adequate

The summer months are already strained and as the pandemic continues the blood supply continues to be critically low.