The Community Blood Bank is currently operating at a less than one-day supply.

As an incentive, until the end of the month, all donors at the Erie Donor Center will be entered to win a trip each week through July. The winner will be able to select one of four pre-selected mini vacations: The Finger Lakes Wine Tour, Hershey Park, Poconos Retreat, or Jamestown National Comedy Center. Each trip includes a dinner and hotel accommodations.

The Community Blood Bank is located at 2646 Peach Street and is open the following hours:

Monday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Weekend Hours Are Back: 1st and 3rd Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome or you can schedule an appointment through the donor portal, or by calling 814-456-4206. Click here for a list of upcoming blood drives near you.