Blood Watch: Blood types at critically low or low levels

The Community Blood Bank is in much need of blood donations.

The blood supply at the blood bank is low, in fact some blood types are at critically low numbers.

As of June 23rd:

O positive- critically low

O negative- critically low

A positive- adequate

A negative- adequate

B positive- low

B negative- low

AB positive- low

AB negative- adequate

Today is a great day to donate blood. Head over to the Blood Bank located at 2646 Peach Street.

The Blood Bank is open now thru 5 p.m. today June 23rd.