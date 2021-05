The Community Blood Bank continues to have a critical need for all blood types.

All donors in May are automatically entered to win a kayak package, which includes 2 kayaks, 2 paddles and a $100 Dicks Sporting Goods gift card.

The Community Blood Bank is located at 2646 Peach Street and is open the following hours:

Monday, Thursday, Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday and Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Appointments are strongly encouraged