Blood Watch: Community Blood Bank in critical need of all blood types

The Community Blood Bank continues to have a critical need for all blood types.
The blood bank is offering a $10 grocery gift card to all donors this week.
The Community Blood Bank is located at 2646 Peach Street and is open the following hours:
Monday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Appointments are strongly encouraged.
