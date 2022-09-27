The blood supply is severely low and hospital usage continues to rise.

With this increase in demand, the Community Blood Bank needs to increase the current supply and is asking for your support.

All donors in the month of September will be entered for the chance to win two NFL tickets of their choice, and a $50 gas gift card.

The Community Blood Bank is located at 2646 Peach Street and is open the following hours:

Monday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Weekend Hours Are Back: 1st and 3rd Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome or you can schedule an appointment through the donor portal, or by calling 814-456-4206. Click here for a list of upcoming blood drives near you.