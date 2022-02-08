Blood Watch: Community Blood Bank in critical need of O & A positive blood donors

The Community Blood Bank is currently in critical need of O & A positive blood donors.

Make your Big Game prediction when you donate at Community Blood Bank this week! If you pick the winning team you’ll be entered into a drawing to win one of five $10 Subway Gift Cards. All donors will also receive a long-sleeve t-shirt.

The Community Blood Bank is located at 2646 Peach Street and is open the following hours:

Monday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

All donors are asked to wear a mask throughout the donation process. If you have received the COVID-19 vaccine or a booster, there is no deferral to donate as long as you are not experiencing any symptoms. If you are experiencing symptoms, you have to wait 14 days to donate.

