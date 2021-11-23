Blood Watch: Donate blood this holiday season; nearly all blood types at critically low levels

The Community Blood Bank could sure use your help this holiday season.
Currently, there is a critical need of nearly all blood types:
The special promotion continues this month where all donors are entered to win a Peloton exercise bike and a 6-month subscription to the Peloton App. The winner will be drawn Dec. 1st.
The Community Blood Bank is located at 2646 Peach Street and is open the following hours:
Monday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Holiday Hours
11/25 Thanksgiving- Closed
11/26 Black Friday- Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
12/19 Special Sunday Hours- Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
12/24 Christmas Eve- Closed
12/25 Christmas- Closed
12/31 New Years Eve- Closed
1/1 New Years Day- Closed
All donors are asked to wear a mask throughout the donation process.