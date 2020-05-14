Blood Watch: Donations for all blood types needed

Many of us are looking for ways to help our community and one thing we can do is donate blood.

The Community Blood Bank is currently in need of all blood types.

The organization explained that when the pandemic started they saw an increase in donations, but recently numbers have dropped again.

So, they want to make you aware that extra safety precautions are being taken. For example, your temperature will be taken before you go in and you must wear a mask.

“Currently our blood inventory is low and that’s because as the world starts coming back to our new normal there is an increased need as the health care systems ramp back up, as well as, just people are out and about more day to day the need for blood has increased,” said Jaclyn Seymour, Community Blood Bank.

The Community Blood Bank is encouraging people to call or go online to schedule an appointment.