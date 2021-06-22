Blood Watch: Donors this week receive $10 gift card to a local restaurant, blood donor t-shirt

The Community Blood Bank saw 567 donors last week, coming close to its weekly goal.

The blood bank needs to see 150 more donors this week in order to get the blood supply back to safe levels.

Blood donors at the Erie Donor Center this week will receive a $10 gift card to a local restaurant and a blood donor t-shirt.

The Community Blood Bank is located at 2646 Peach Street and is open the following hours:

Monday, Thursday and Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday and Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome!