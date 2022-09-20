The blood supply is severely low and donors are urgently needed.

The Community Blood Bank is looking to increase its current blood supply to an 8-10 day supply, and your support is critical to help meet the needs of the community.

All donors in the month of September will be entered for the chance to win two NFL tickets of their choice, and a $50 gas gift card.

Donate now, save lives!

The Community Blood Bank is located at 2646 Peach Street and is open the following hours:

Monday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Weekend Hours Are Back: 1st and 3rd Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome or you can schedule an appointment through the donor portal, or by calling 814-456-4206. Click here for a list of upcoming blood drives near you.