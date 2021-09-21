Blood Watch: Local blood supply at critically low levels

The Community Blood Bank needs your help…

All blood types are needed now more than ever.

There’s a special bonus for donors this week. All donors will receive a BOGO (Buy one, get one free) coupon for Sticks and Bricks. Donors are also automatically entered to win a $100 Walmart gift card each week in September.

The blood bank is located at 2646 Peach Street and is open the following hours:

Monday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

All donations will be accepted at the Erie Donor Center Monday through Friday. Limited staff will be in on Saturdays for platelet donation appointments only. All donors are asked to wear a mask throughout the donation process.