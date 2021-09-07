Blood Watch: Local blood supply remains critically low for most blood types

The Community Blood Bank is once again asking for your help replenishing the blood supply that currently needs some help.

Current blood supply levels:

All donors this week get a $10 gift certificate to Gordon’s Butcher & Market, and all donors are also entered to win a $100 Walmart gift card.

The blood bank is located at 2646 Peach Street and is open the following hours:

Monday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

All donations will be accepted at the Erie Donor Center Monday through Friday. Limited staff will be in on Saturdays for platelet donation appointments only.

Click here for list of upcoming blood drives in Erie County.