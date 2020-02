Folks at the Community Blood Bank are asking for blood donations seeing that most blood types are at low or critically low levels.

The following blood types are needed:

O+ = critically low

O- = critically low

A+ = low

A – = critically low

B+ = adequate

B- = low

If you donate in the month of February, you will automatically be entered to win a $1,000 gift card to Airbnb, plus $1,000 towards travel expenses for a weekend getaway.