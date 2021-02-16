Blood Watch: Most blood types at critically low levels

The folks at the Community Blood Bank realize the weather is not the best, but if you are able to make it to the blood bank they could use your help in getting the blood supply back to safe levels.

Most blood types are at critically low levels as of this afternoon:

The Community Blood Bank is located at 2646 Peach Street and is currently open the following hours:

Monday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.