Blood Watch: Most blood types at critically low levels

The folks at the Community Blood Bank say most blood types are still at critically low levels, and that is not good.

Hopefully you can help bring the supplies to a safe level.

The Community Blood Bank is located at 2646 Peach Street and is open the following hours:

Monday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Appointments are strongly encouraged.

The Community blood Bank is looking for people who want to join the business of saving lives. We will be hosting open… Posted by Community Blood Bank on Tuesday, March 2, 2021