Blood Watch: Most blood types at critically low levels

The Community Blood Bank is once again asking for your help this Tuesday. Most blood types are currently at critically low levels.

The levels as of this afternoon are listed below:

O positive- critically low

O negative – critically low

A positive – critically low

A negative- critically low

B positive- critically low

B negative- critically low

AB positive- critically low

AB negative- adequate

Please set aside a little time and get to the blood bank to donate. The Community Blood Bank is located at 2646 Peach Street.