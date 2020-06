The Community Blood Bank is once again asking for your help this Tuesday. Currently, most blood types are at critically low or low levels.

As of this afternoon:

O positive- critically low

O negative- critically low

A negative- critically low

A positive- low

B positive- low

B negative- low

AB positive- adequate

AB negative- adequate

The blood bank asks that you please set aside a little time and get to the blood bank to donate. They are located at 2646 Peach Street.