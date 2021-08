The Community Blood Bank needs your help as the blood supply remains at critically low levels for most blood types.

The Community Blood Bank is located at 2646 Peach Street and is open the following hours:

New Hours Effective August 21, 2021

Monday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.