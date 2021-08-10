Blood Watch: Most blood types remain at critically low levels

The Community Blood Bank is in need of just about every type of blood, and they’re hoping you can help fill the need.

As an incentive to donate, you can get a $5 Rita’s Italian Ice gift card when you donate. All donors are also automatically entered to win a $100 Walmart card each week in August.

The Community Blood Bank is located at 2646 Peach Street and is open the following hours:

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Schedule an appointment at fourhearts.org, walk-ins are also welcome.

Unvaccinated donors are asked to wear a mask throughout the donation process. If you have received the COVID-19 vaccine, there is no deferral to donate as long as you are not experiencing any symptoms. If you are experiencing symptoms, you have to wait 14 days to donate.