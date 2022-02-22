Blood Watch: Type O & A blood supply remains critically low

You can help out the Community Blood Bank by donating blood this month.

There is a special promo this month, all donors will receive a long sleeve t-shirt while supplies last.

The Community Blood Bank is located at 2646 Peach Street and is open the following hours:

Monday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Weekend Hours Are Back

Join the Blood Bank the 1st and 3rd Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome, schedule an appointment through the donor portal, or call 814-456-4206.

Click here for a list of upcoming blood drives near you.

