Blood Watch: Type O blood supply dangerously low

The Community Blood Bank is once again hurting this week when it comes to donations. The blood supply for several blood types are at critically low levels.

The current supply of type O- and O+ blood is dangerously low.

All donors are entered to win a $200 Walmart gift card. Also, all donors during the month of October are entered to win 4 NFL tickets and a $50 gas card.

The Community Blood Bank is located at 2646 Peach Street and is open the following hours:

Monday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

All donations will be accepted at the Erie Donor Center Monday through Friday. Limited staff will be in on Saturdays for platelet donation appointments only. All donors are asked to wear a mask throughout the donation process.