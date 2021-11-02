Blood Watch: Types O and A blood supply dangerously low

The Community Blood Bank is once again hurting this week when it comes to donations. The blood supply for several blood types are at critically low levels.

The current supply of type O-, O+, A- and A+ blood is dangerously low.

Anybody who donates in the month of November at the Community Blood Bank at 2646 Peach Street or a mobile drive will automatically be entered to win a Peloton exercise bike and a six-month subscription to the Peloton app. Winner will be picked Dec. 1.

The Peach Street location is open the following hours:

Monday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

All donations will be accepted at the Erie Donor Center Monday through Friday. Limited staff will be in on Saturdays for platelet donation appointments only. All donors are asked to wear a mask throughout the donation process.