Community Blood Bank in urgent need of blood; blood bank reporting less than one-day supply

The Community Blood Bank is in urgent need of blood donations as they are reporting a less than one-day supply of most blood types.

“We’ve said from the beginning of COVID that blood donors would be needed consistently for the long term,” says Deanna Renaud, Executive Director for the CBB. “The donated units are being used as fast as we collect them, so this goes beyond one or two days – or even a week – of strong turnout.”

The blood bank is especially asking for new and lapsed donors to give blood.

“Our regular donors are the backbone of this community’s blood supply but they can’t do it alone,” said Renaud. “We need more people to step up.”

The Community Blood Bank’s Erie Donor Center is located at 2646 Peach Street and is open the following hours:

Monday, Thursday and Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tuesday and Wednesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Donors can schedule an appointment by calling (814) 456-4206 or walk in. All donors are also required to wear face masks.

All blood donors this week will receive a gift card to either Tipsy Bean or Time Horton’s and will also be automatically entered to win a $100 gift card to a home improvement store of their choosing.

