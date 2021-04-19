Community Blood Bank in urgent need of blood; blood bank reporting less than one-day supply

The Community Blood Bank is in urgent need of blood donations as they are reporting a less than one-day supply of most blood types.
“We’ve said from the beginning of COVID that blood donors would be needed consistently for the long term,” says Deanna Renaud, Executive Director for the CBB. “The donated units are being used as fast as we collect them, so this goes beyond one or two days – or even a week – of strong turnout.”
The blood bank is especially asking for new and lapsed donors to give blood.
“Our regular donors are the backbone of this community’s blood supply but they can’t do it alone,” said Renaud. “We need more people to step up.”
The Community Blood Bank’s Erie Donor Center is located at 2646 Peach Street and is open the following hours:
- Monday, Thursday and Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Tuesday and Wednesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Saturday 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Donors can schedule an appointment by calling (814) 456-4206 or walk in. All donors are also required to wear face masks.
All blood donors this week will receive a gift card to either Tipsy Bean or Time Horton’s and will also be automatically entered to win a $100 gift card to a home improvement store of their choosing.
Donate blood at our Erie Donor Center (2646 Peach Street) this week (4/19-4/24) to receive an express car wash voucher…Posted by Community Blood Bank on Monday, April 19, 2021
The following joint statement was issued by AABB, America’s Blood Centers and the American Red
Cross regarding the status of the nation’s blood supply:
“As the country adjusts to a new phase of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prioritizing the availability of the U.S. blood supply is paramount. Blood is an essential part of the nation’s health care system and relied upon for medical treatments for millions of patients. No substitute for blood exists and blood products have a limited shelf life. Thus, the U.S. blood supply must constantly be replenished by blood donors whose generosity ensures the continued availability of blood for patients who depend on it.
Blood centers nationwide have reported declines in blood collections in recent weeks. Some have
reported their lowest donor turnout in more than a year. These trends are concerning, as both patients and blood centers depend on the altruism of donors to ensure that blood is available for life-saving treatments. AABB, America’s Blood Centers and the American Red Cross are joining together to urge eligible, healthy individuals to make and keep an appointment to donate blood now and throughout the summer months, a historically challenging time of year for blood collections. Doing so is essential to maintaining the availability of the nation’s blood supply and ensuring life-saving treatments for patients in need.
With the COVID-19 vaccine rollout ongoing nationwide, the blood community reminds individuals that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration blood donation eligibility criteria does not require a deferral for individuals who have received a vaccine authorized in the U.S., including those manufactured by Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer. Vaccinated individuals are encouraged to bring their vaccination card to the blood collection site at the time of donation and will be asked which type of vaccine they received.
Individuals who do not know which manufacturer produced the vaccine they received, or who received a vaccine outside of the U.S., may be asked to wait two weeks before giving blood.
Blood collection organizations adhere to the highest standards of safety and infection control, and donors are needed to help save lives.
Contact one of the following organizations to find a local blood collection site and to schedule an appointment to donate:
AABB: www.aabb.org; +1.301.907.6977
America’s Blood Centers: www.americasblood.org; +1.202.393.5725
American Red Cross: www.redcrossblood.org; +1.800.RED CROSS (+1.800.733.2767