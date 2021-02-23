Community Blood Bank offering COVID-19 antibody testing to all blood donors

The Community Blood Bank is continuing to offer COVID-19 antibody testing to all blood donors.

Antibody testing will take place at the Erie Donor Center and select mobile blood drives.

The testing is made possible by a grant that helps identify people who have the COVID-19 antibody who could become plasma donors to help others recover from the virus.

Community Blood Bank officials are urging Erie residents to donate blood as the pandemic continues to strain the local blood supply.

“It’s really important that we get donors in right now. The local supply has been struggling, as well as the supply nationally. COVID has certainly been a continuing challenge, but then weather has also been an issue for much of the country actually,” said Deanna Renaud, executive director, Community Blood Bank.

The donation process only takes about 40 minutes.