Donate blood to get prizes at the Erie Donor Center this week; all blood types needed

The Community Blood Bank is holding a special event at the Erie Donor Center this week.

From Monday through Saturday (May 24-29), donors at the 26th Street donor center will receive a $5 gift card from Federal Hill Smokehouses and 5 tickets for a Designer Purse raffle.

All donors will also be entered into the blood bank’s May promotion, which includes a kayak package with two kayaks, two paddles and a $100 gift card from Dick’s Sporting Goods store.

All blood types are currently needed.

“The need for blood is constant, so we need more people to become part of the local blood

supply,” said Dee Rosenthal, Recruitment Manager, Community Blood Bank. “If you’ve never donated or if it’s been a while, this is the perfect opportunity to stop in.”

The Erie Donor Center is open the following hours:

Monday, Thursday & Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday & Wednesday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

Donors can schedule an appointment at fourhearts.org or walk in