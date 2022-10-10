A local blood bank continues to see a decline in donations during what they expect to be a busy time of year.

The Community Blood Bank typically expects the beginning of the school year to draw more donors in their doors, but Erika Depalma, the community relations specialist, said a severe shortage continues.

Depalma said donations have decreased 42 percent in young donors, putting the need of all blood types in high demand. She added that the blood bank will continue to hold blood drives on school campuses with hopes of bridging the gap during their shortage.

“It is very important to have a safe and stable blood supply. It just makes sure that our hospitals have what they need every single day,” said, Erika Depalma, community relations specialist, Community Blood Bank.

The blood bank asks for all people to come donate, especially those with “O” blood type.