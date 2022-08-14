Several local bands and musicians got together to raise money for school supplies for students.

Blues for Shoes is held every year right before school starts. Following the fundraiser, at Big Bar, an event is held at Odessa’s Place where the school supplies are given away for free.

“I just want to thank the Erie community for their support over the years with this event. A lot of people have a lot of good, they want to give back. They have good hearts, and people care about each other, so it’s great to be able to give back to people,” said Maurice Mo Troop, event organizer at Blues for Shoes.

The event has been running for 12 years.