Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Bluey is visiting Erie ahead of his big show at the Warner Theatre this November.

Kids will get a chance to meet Bluey at Erie’s Sonic Drive-In on Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The official Bluey website describes the show as “the adventures of a lovable & inexhaustible six-year-old puppy, who along with her sister Bingo, parents and friends is learning all about the world.”

At the family-friendly event, kids can make their own Bluey headband, and meet and take a photo with Bluey.

There will also be chances to win tickets to “Bluey’s Big Play” on Nov. 7 at the Warner Theatre in downtown Erie. The winner will be announced following the event.

Sonic Drive-In is located in the Millcreek Mall plaza at 5800 Peach Street in Erie.