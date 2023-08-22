A legendary musician whose career dates back 60 years is bringing his latest world tour to Erie this fall.

Bob Dylan is scheduled to perform at the Warner Theatre on Monday, Oct. 23. The 82-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer included Erie as a stop on the 2023 portion of his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour.

Dylan first gained widespread national attention with his song “Blowin’ in the Wind” in 1963.

Pre-sale tickets for his Erie concert go on sale Thursday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m. with the public sale beginning Friday a 10 a.m. The prices are $133.50, $81 and $61.

